The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is set to launch a "first-of-a-kind" project aimed at better engaging with and empowering its national associations.

The governing body's Executive Board (EB) held its first meeting of the year in Bhubaneswar in India, which is hosting the Men's World Cup, under the stewardship of President Tayyab Ikram.

Several member federation Presidents were present at the start of the meeting to give them a chance to meet and exchange with EB members.

The new initiative will focus on delivering "concrete measures in key focus areas" with more hockey pitches, a boost to coaching, more opportunities to compete, and more tools to empower national associations.

The FIH states that development is at the heart of its mission and that the project "will be implemented shortly".

Ikram opened the meeting by extending his gratitude to the Odisha Government and Hockey India for their work to put on the World Cup, which concluded today.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram opened the governing body's first Executive Board meeting of the year in Odisha as it stages the Men's World Cup ©FIH

He said that his first 60 days as President had been made up of "hockey, hockey and more hockey!".

He then informed the EB that he used his first weeks as FIH President to engage a large consultation process, with athletes, continental federations, national associations, the International Olympic Committee and the FIH team in particular.

With a view to cover more inclusion topics than gender, the EB decided to rename the Women in Sports Committee to "Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee" at the meeting.

Furthermore, EB members received detailed reports and updates about a wide range of topics, including hockey development, finance, events, sports, commercial, broadcast or marketing-communications.

Ikram of Pakistan became President in November of last year after beating Belgium's Marc Coudron by 79 votes to 47 in the election.

He will serve for two years to complete Narinder Batra's term after the Indian resigned in July.