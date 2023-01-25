The additional cost for transport caused by the organisation of the next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris will be €200 million (£175 million/$217 million), the local authority has revealed.

Laurent Probst, general manager of Ile-de-France Mobilites (IDFM), the authority that controls and coordinates the different transport companies operating in the Paris-area public transport network, announced the figure when speaking at the Paris region transport financing meeting.

The event had been organised to determine how this cost will be met in the coming years, French newspaper 20 minutes reported.

The IDFM faces estimated financing requirements that will rise from €800 million (£700 million/$900 million) per year in 2024 to €2.6 billion (£2.3 billion/$2.8 billion) in 2031.

The Olympics and Paralympics are only a part of this.

Other factors include the repayment of the debt IDFM incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic - up to €130 million (£115million/$141million) per year for 15 years - and the cost of inflation.

Rising operative costs generated by new rail and tram lines have been the most expensive recent factor for travel in Paris but the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will add an estimated €200 million to the overall expenditure ©Getty Images

The main factor, however, is the rise in operating costs generated by the opening of new lines such as the Grand Paris express, extension work to the Réseau Express Régional and the installation of new tram lines, which will be around €1.8 billion (£1.6 billion/$1.9 billion) in 2031.

The challenge for public authorities now is to find solutions to this financing requirement.

David Belliard, environmental vice-president of IDFM, has suggested several options, including the taxation of e-commerce parcels.

Probst, meanwhile, has put forward the idea of indexing the price of the Navigo pass to inflation.

This would bring in several hundred million extra euros per year but is likely to meet with resistance from pass users.