The President of the International Judo Federation (IJF), Marius Vizer, has met with the Ambassador of Japan in Hungary, Otaka Masato, to discuss the sport at the IJF headquarters in Budapest.

Vizer and Masato discussed ways to reinforce cooperation between the nations through judo, with the sport having its origins in Japan.

"I am honoured to welcome Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, Otaka Masato, to Hungary," said Vizer.

Japan and Hungary's diplomatic exchanges date back as far as 1869 ©Getty Images

"As the international judo family, we are excited to continue fostering the development of judo together, recognising and appreciating the important role of Japan in the development of judo and the promotion of our values worldwide."

Diplomatic relations between Japan and Hungary have existed as far back as 1869, with improved cooperation being established in 1989.

There are now approximately 1,700 Japanese people living in Hungary.