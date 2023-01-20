The World Baseball Softball Federation (WBSC) Europe has merged the governing bodies of baseball, softball and baseball5 in the continent.

WBSC Europe also updated its branding to give visibility to all three disciplines and make it recognisable through its new logo.

According to the continental body, the main aim of the logo was to have a "common brand identity".

Wanting to "align" with the global governing body - WBSC - was also a target of the rebranding.

Two versions of the current WBSC Europe logos will be maintained for now, with three new ones to be added.

The decision to change the logo was approved by the Executive Board, following a meeting in Bulgaria last November.

All new logos and the brand will be distributed for National Federations to use immediately by late January.

"Over the past five years, European baseball and softball governing bodies have transformed their structure," a statement read.

"The Confederation of European Baseball (CEB) and the European Softball Federation (ESF) merged into the World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe to be better aligned with the global top organisation WBSC and drive its Olympic agenda for baseball, softball, and baseball5."

The old logos - Baseball Europe, Softball Europe, CEB, ESF and the WBSC Europe logo with the "GameTime" slogan – will become obsolete after the 2023 Congress.