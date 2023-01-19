Utsunomiya to open largest FIBA 3x3 World Tour yet in 2023

Utsunomiya is to open the 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 World Tour season in late April, with a record 13 events confirmed for the year.

Competition is scheduled in Japan for April 29 and 30, with the 2019 Final host instead acting as the opener this year, much like it did in 2022.

For 2023, there are 13 events - one more than last year.

The rest of the calendar does not have set dates, but FIBA has scheduled the Manila Masters provisionally for May, followed by Macau and Edmonton in July.

Prague, Lausanne and Debrecen are scheduled for August; and Constanta and Cebu are slated for September.

👀Save this post!

✅All 3x3 World Tour 2023 events in the same image #3x3WT pic.twitter.com/9yTNZfZMdJ — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) January 17, 2023

Amsterdam, Chengdu and Abu Dhabi are set for October, with the World Tour Final scheduled for December.

A host for the World Tour Final has not yet been determined.

More Masters events are expected to be added to the calendar, according to FIBA.

A first list of challengers - which act as international qualifiers for the World Tour - are to be released next month.

Serbian side Ub won the 2022 Final in Abu Dhabi in December.