The latest stats released by FIFA has claimed that the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup has set new records in terms of engagement.

Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted the coveted trophy, beating France in the final at the Lusail Stadium last month.

The International Federation for football has said that the World Cup in the Arab nation saw around 5 billion people engage with the tournament content across various platforms.

Nielsen has also said that there have been 93.6 million posts across social media platforms, with a 262 billion cumulative reach and 5.95 billion engagements.

An increase of 0.4 million spectators - from 3 million in 2018 to 3.4 million in 2022 - inside the stadiums was reported by FIFA.

The final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium saw the highest attendance for a match registered at a World Cup since USA 1994 when Brazil played Italy in front of 94,194 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Lionel Messi and Argentina lifted FIFA World Cup, beating France in the final at the Lusail Stadium last month ©Getty Images

Qatar 2022 also broke the record for the number of goals scored with 172, beating the previous figure of 171 from 1998 and 2014.

According to FIFA, 20,000 volunteers from 150 nations was part of the World Cup, with 17,000 of them being residents of Qatar.

While the numbers may suggest success, the World Cup in Qatar was also making headlines for its treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.

The secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Hassan Al-Thawadi admitted that between 400 and 500 had died on World Cup projects, but authorities later said he misspoke.

It is reported that the true numbers could be higher.