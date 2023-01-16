The former Crown Prince of Greece has paid tribute to his father King Constantine’s Olympic career during the funeral service at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral.

An Olympic flag had been placed in the Cathedral to reflect Constantine’s close connections with the Olympic world for much of his life.

He had won an Olympic sailing gold medal at Rome 1960 and was an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"Dear Papa, Constantine, your Majesty, grandfather, Olympic Champion," Prince Pavlos told the congregation as he recalled the 1960 Olympic regatta.

"As an Olympian, you honoured your country by winning the gold medal for the 1960 Olympic Games, you brought honour to the blue and white flag of Greece and to our homeland.

"Your victory was a feat of tactical and physical endurance on the sea that you navigated your close dedicated crew towards an ultimate victory,"

The former Crown Prince Pavlos gave an oration at the funeral of his father King Constantine in Athens ©Getty Images

Prince Pavlos' oration also highlighted the late King’s role within the international sports community as an IOC member and with World Sailing who made Constantine their President of Honour in 1994.

"Your relationship with the International Olympic Committee led to our 2004 Olympics held in Greece which was one of your greatest feats," Pavlos added.

Constantine had been appointed President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) whilst still a teenager and was also a keen supporter of the International Olympic Academy in Olympia during the formative years of the institution.

The HOC was represented at the funeral by current President and IOC member Spyros Capralos.

IOC President Thomas Bach did not attend the ceremony.

Constantine’s widow Queen Anne-Marie had been accompanied by Prince Pavlos at the service.

Her sister Queen Margrethe of Denmark, a Royal house with strong dynastic links to Greece, was also present at the service.

Constantine’s sister Queen Sofia of Spain who had herself was a reserve for the Greek sailing team at the 1960 Olympics was accompanied by King Juan Carlos, who had sailed the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

KIng Felipe VI, nephew of Constantine, was also amongst Royal mourners from across Europe.

He had emulated his father and his uncle by competing in sailing at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

He was accompanied by Queen Letizia.

Prince Albert of Monaco, a fellow Olympian and IOC member, also attended the service alongside King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, an honorary IOC member since 2013, and Prince Haakon of Norway, who had ignited the Olympic Flame at Lillehammer 1994.

Haakon was accompanied by Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

The Princess Royal, herself an Olympian in 1976, represented the British Royal family and was amongst guests greeted by Constantine’s son on the steps of the Cathedral.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Sylvia of Sweden, who had first met during the 1972 Olympic Games, were also in attendance.

Prince Albert, right, was among several members of Royal Family's with strong Olympic links to attend the funeral in Athens of King Constantine

Constantine had reigned from 1964 to 1967, but left after a military junta seized power.

"It was a truly challenging era when you ascended the throne, hard conflicts opposite passions and the results that no-one wished for," Prince Pavlos said as he spoke of Constantine’s years of exile in London.

"You did not wish that your presence in Greece would provoke a bloodshed."

A public referendum in Greece had voted to abolish the monarchy in 1974.

The late King had been permitted to return to the country during the final years of his life.

"You shall always live in our minds and hearts,as it happens with every Greek family when they lose the dearest and most precious figure in their lives," Prince Pavlos said.

The Greek Government had declined to accord the former monarch a state funeral.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic, did not attend.



Members of the public pay their respects to coffin of Constantine in the Chapel of Agios Eleftherios.

Cheers could be heard at the Cathedral as members of the former Greek Royal family arrived for the service.

Mourners had earlier queued to file past the coffin of the King which was draped in the national flag of Greece.

Some onlookers displayed Greek flags adorned with Royal emblems.

The King's coffin was later taken to the former Royal Palace at Tatoi, where the body will be interred at the Royal Cemetery.