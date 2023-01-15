Irish Sailing has appointed Tim Bourke as its new chief executive following the retirement of Harry Hermon last month.

The National Governing Body said, "Tim is well regarded in both business and sailing circles, bringing a discerning blend of commercial and sporting experience to lead the organisation.

"Tim has a life-long passion for sailing, which started with dinghies and continued with instructing, racing keelboats, cruising and volunteering."

Bourke previously ran a sailing school in the United States and co-founded the SB20 class in Ireland.

Among the requirements for the new chief executive is establishing Irish Sailing's strategic direction, including strategies to grow participation and encourage inclusion and diversity.

At the Irish Sailing Annual General Meeting last year, members were warned by former President Roger Bann that there is a "real crisis in [Irish] elite sailing" having spent, he claimed, €15 million (£13 million/$16 milion) on high-performance programmes in 17 years for relatively little return.

The highlight of Harry Hermon's 16-year term as chief executive of Irish Sailing was Annalise Murphy's Olympic silver medal at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

During his tenure with Irish Sailing, which began in 1999 in the role of club development officer, before he was appointed as chief executive in 2006, Hermon was in charge for four Olympic Games.

The highlight was Annalise Murphy's historic silver medal in the laser radial at Rio 2016.

"I would like to thank Harry for all his work with Irish Sailing," John Twomey, the President of Irish Sailing, who represented Ireland in 11 Paralympic Games, said.

"He will be missed, and we wish him well in the future."

Irish Sailing claims a membership of 24,000 at 100 clubs, 45 affiliated classes, 35 affiliated and 40 commercial training/activity centres running accredited training programmes.

Bourke will head a team of over 20, including full, part-time and contract workers at the headquarters at Dun Laoghaire, in County Dublin.