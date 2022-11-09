Italian Gymnastics Federation apologises to gymnasts after they speak out over abuse faced

The Italian Gymnastics Federation (FGI) has apologised to the country’s gymnasts after several spoke out about abuse they had faced, and documented their experiences of suffering with eating disorders.

After stories documenting the experiences of a series of Italian gymnasts, including world and European champions, were published by the country’s media, the FGI issued a statement saying it "did not tolerate any form of abuse."

"The FGI does not tolerate any form of abuse and is always at the side of all its members," the organisation said.

"Sport, with gymnastics above all, is respect for the person, a celebration of talent and well-being.

"Provisions have been made to immediately inform the Federal Prosecutor and the Safeguarding Officer for the investigations and actions of their respective competence.

"All gymnasts, technicians and managers are invited to come forward and whoever has information contact the FGI, which will guarantee confidentiality and listening.

"Only all together can we face these intolerable behaviours and eradicate them from the world of gymnastics which is strong, healthy and has no room for those who do not share the values of sport."

Among the gymnasts to provide testimonies were double world champion and European champion Anna Basta, who spoke of experiencing eating disorders, laxative abuse of herbal supplements and suicidal thoughts.

Double world champion Giulia Galtarossa also spoke out about her experiences of psychological abuse, humiliation, depression and eating disorders.

Italian National Olympic Committee Giovanni Malago President apologised to all gymnasts and athletes that had experienced abuse ©Getty Images

Other gymnasts to speak out included junior European Championships silver medallist Nina Corradini, who told of suffering psychological abuse, humiliation, eating disorders and laxative abuse.

Ilaria Barsacchi, who quit the sport at the age of 16, also documented how she developed an eating disorder, and experienced unhealthy controlling and restricting of eating, followed by binging, otherwise known as excessive eating.

President of the Italian National Olympic Committee Giovanni Malago also apologised to gymnasts, saying: "As President of the Olympic Committee and reference point for Italian sport, I feel the obligation to apologise to all athletes and former athletes who have suffered from inappropriate behaviour."

Malago added: "In gymnastics a certain degree of rigour on the weight is inevitable.

"It is different when it becomes violence and humiliation."

Speaking following the publication of gymnasts experiences Italian Gymnastics Federation President Gherardo Tecchi said: "No medal is worth the well-being of a person.

"Nothing like this will be accepted anymore, the goal is to reach zero number of cases."

Earlier this year a report entitled the Whyte Review detailed abuse that gymnasts in Britain suffered between August 2008 and August 2020, including various degrees of emotional, physical and sexual harm.

Also earlier in the year USA Gymnastics unveiled a new logo as part of its efforts to move on from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The organisation filed for bankruptcy in 2018 after numerous lawsuits were filed against it, in relation to cases of sexual abuse against the country’s gymnasts by Nassar, during his time working as a USA Gymnastics team doctor.