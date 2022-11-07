A protest has been staged in next African Games host Ghana demanding the removal of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The demonstration in Accra, which Joy Online reports attracted hundreds of people, was in response to Ghana's economic woes.

The cost of living has soared in Ghana, as in other parts of the world, but at the same time Ghana's currency, the cedi, has lost more than half of its value against the United States dollar in the past year.

Ghana's cash-strapped Government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a bailout, but demonstrators want a change of leadership rather than another loan.

It is the latest in a series of protests over Ghana's cost-of-living crisis.

Last month, traders closed their shops on a Wednesday to protest the economic situation.

Accra is supposed to hold the African Games next year, but Ghana's economy is of more immediate concern to many ©Getty Images

This is all happening as Ghana prepares to host the African Games for the first time next year.

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama has urged the country to withdraw as host, warning the multi-sport event "would severely stretch our already precarious finances by hundreds of millions of cedis."

Several new venues are currently being built for the African Games in Accra and the surrounding area.

On top of economic uncertainty in Ghana, there are also doubts over the involvement of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Association of African Sports Confederations in the running of the Games.

The doubts stem from a row with the African Union over the host city contract.