Sharjah and Rome to host next three World Skate qualifiers for Paris 2024

Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, and Italian capital Rome will host the next three World Skate qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

World Skate has confirmed that next Park and Street World Championships will be held back-to-back in Sharjah next year.

Street skaters will compete in an event running from January 29 to February 5.

The Park World Championships will be held between February 5 and 12.

Later in the year, street skateboarders will return once more to Rome, a previous host of World Skateboarding Tour stops, to contest more Olympic World Skateboarding Ranking (OWSR) points in an event scheduled from June 18 to 26.

On September 2, World Skate cancelled the 2022 Park and Street World Championships due to take place the following month in Brazil, claiming that the event organisers had breached their initial agreement.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Both events were scheduled to offer OWSR points.

In a joint letter, World Skate President Sabatino Aracu and World Skate secretary general Robert Marotta blamed the Organising Committee for the failure to deliver the competitions as planned.

"This decision was made - not light-heartedly - after witnessing the Local Organising Committee's organisational and financial inability to comply with the terms and conditions of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between World Skate and the organisers," they wrote.

In the 2022 edition of the Rome event Nyjah Huston of the United States won the men's division while victory in the women's contest went to Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Nakayama Funa of Japan.

Sharjah's World Championships remain labelled as the 2022 edition, despite being set to take place in 2023.