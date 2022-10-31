Davis Cup to join ATP Tour calendar under cooperation deal with ITF and Kosmos

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Kosmos Tennis have partnered to form the new Davis Cup Event Committee.

The alliance has been established with the aim of enabling strategic collaboration on the competition's governance.

The ATP is granted two of six seats on the panel, so too the ITF and Kosmos, a long-term investor and promoter of the competition.

It marks the first time that the ATP and ITF have worked together on the Davis Cup as they try to develop the event - and is in contrast to the ITF and Women's Tennis Association being at odds over the scheduling of the Billie Jean King Cup, which world number one Iga Świątek has withdrawn from as a consequence.

"Our focus is always on creating the best possible experiences for our fans and players," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

"Delivering compelling international team competitions that dovetail with the year-round calendar and continue to innovate is a vital part of that.

"The Davis Cup has an incredibly rich history and we're excited to see this important new alliance drive the event forward from 2023."

The Davis Cup's finals and qualifier matches are set to become an official part of the 2023 ATP Tour calendar.

The new Davis Cup Event Committee is set to have representatives from the ATP, ITF and Kosmos ©Getty Images

The integration is claimed to support players in planning their annual schedule, should they be selected to play for their national team in the Davis Cup.

"This announcement heralds an important new alliance between the ITF, Kosmos and ATP which further strengthens the importance of team competition and Davis Cup's unique role in elite men's professional tennis," said ITF President David Haggerty.

"Part of the Olympic qualification pathway, Davis Cup is the largest annual men's team competition in sport and the sole men's team competition in the pro tennis calendar where teams are officially selected by their nation.

"Together with the women’s Billie Jean King Cup, it shows the ITF's full commitment to delivering spectacular tournaments that players love to play and electrifying battles between nations which fans in the stadium and whole countries love to get behind."

The Davis Cup boasted a record level of participation this year, with 137 nations competing across all levels of the competition.