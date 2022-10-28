Representatives from four of Canada's prominent First Nations have castigated the Government of British Columbia for not supporting the indigenous-led bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games without consultation.

In conjunction with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees, the Four Nations held a discussion on the decision in Vancouver, which was planned to be the focal point of the bid.

The Government of British Columbia claims to have reviewed the bid led by the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xwmə kwəy’əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations for over a year.

Its final decision not to support the bid is not the problem for the First Nations, but making it without their consultation has damaged the relationship.

"This has taken us 10 steps backwards in terms of reconciliation," said Chief Jen Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

"The Province [British Columbia] has to step up to build that trust and relationship with us because I think that is going to take some time now."

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lisa Beare released a statement saying that "the Province is declining to support a bid", stating that "the billions of dollars in direct costs" and "indemnity liability risks" could risk the Government's ability to address problems facing British Columbians.

Indigenous cultures played a large role in the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremonies but the Government of British Columbia announced that it would not support the First Nations-led bid for the 2030 edition ©Getty Images

The Government said that it wants to focus on "the cost of living, health care, housing, public safety and building a strong work force".

Despite the financial fears, Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) President Trisha Smith claimed that the bid team was only asking the Government for 17 per cent of the funding needed for the bid.

"We are disappointed to hear that the Government of British Columbia has declined to support the indigenous-led efforts to bring an Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games back to Canada," read a COC statement.

Although ties between the First Nations and the Government of British Columbia have been dashed, the COC claims that its "transformational" work has "set a new precedent for putting reconciliation at the heart of major event planning" in Canada.

Councillor Wilson Williams of the Squamish Nation stated that, even though the Government's drop-out has halted the bid, their ambitions are still intact.

"The omission of support from the Government would kill the bid but we are still here and want to have the conversation," he said

"On behalf of the Nations, we aren't going anywhere."

insidethegames has contacted the Government of British Columbia for comment.