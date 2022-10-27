ICF President Konietzko set to use Congress speech to call for unity as Russian war in Ukraine continues

International Canoe Federation (ICF) President Thomas Konietzko is set to use a speech at next week’s Congress to call for "unity", in spite of Russia’s continuing invasion of Ukraine.

Konietzko is set to mark the first anniversary of his Presidency at the Congress in Pattaya, Thailand, which is due to open on Thursday (November 3).

"We decided with a heavy heart to suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes from our competitions," Konietzko is expected to tell delegates.

"Our hearts were heavy because usually sanctions can and must be imposed on those responsible for wrongdoing, and it should not be athletes who should suffer for the decisions of a Government."

Konietzko is expected to echo comments from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at last week’s Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Seoul, when Bach said it was "not the time" to change the organisation’s position on Russia and Belarus.

"What we could not do, what was not covered by our rules, was a complete suspension of the Russian and Belarussian Federations," Konietzko is expected to say at the Congress.

"And I can say at this point that I think this was and is the right thing to do, because we should not burn all bridges and still have to stay in dialogue even when there are different opinions."

Thomas Konietzko is expected to praise National Federations for the way they have supported Ukrainian athletes during the war ©Getty Images

The ICF voted in March, in response to the start of the war, to suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at all of its events until further notice.

It also voted to suspend officials from the two countries from officiating in any of its events and from attending or taking part in any ICF meetings, committees and forums.

Konietzko is also set to praise the canoe family for their response to the war, and the way they have supported Ukrainian athletes and their families.

Various National Federations have housed Ukrainian athletes during the war, including Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and France.

Others have donated equipment and financial support, to help athletes from the country to compete at World Championships and World Cups during 2022.

Konietzko was elected President of the ICF at the organisation’s Congress in Rome, Italy, last year, when he defeated Russian Evgenii Arkhipov by 94 votes to six.

This year’s ICF Congress is due to take place in Pattaya from November 3 to 5.