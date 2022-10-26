The tendering process for the redevelopment of the Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana in Kraków has yet to be completed, adding further doubt over the plans for next year’s European Games.

The venue is due to undergo a revamp in time for staging the Opening Ceremony of Kraków-Małopolska 2023 in just eight months' time.

However, the project has been hit by delays with organisers yet to secure to secure a contractor after starting the tendering process.

According to Polish newspaper Gazeta Krakowska, three tenders for the modernisation of the venue have either not attracted any applicants or offers have exceeded the costs forecasted.

Sports Infrastructure Management (ZIS), a Kraków City Council body, is expected to conduct talks with bidders with the aim of securing a contractor which will be tasked with carrying out the work that is estimated to cost almost PLN90 million (£16.5 million/$19 million/€18.5 million).

"We follow the rules of public procurement," Michał Sobolewski of ZIS told Gazeta Krakowska.

"After three outstanding tenders, you can now negotiate with companies.

"We hope that in this way it will be possible to select a contractor with whom the scope of work will be determined, which will be realistic and feasible for the amount that has been reserved for the investment."

Rugby sevens matches are due to be staged at the Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana ©Getty Images

The Stadion Miejski im. Henryka Reymana, which is the home of Polish football club Wisła Kraków, is set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as rugby sevens competitions at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

The ZIS agreed in mid-August to cancel all tenders for the revamp of the venue after the only bid submitted was as much as PLN139 million (£25.4 million/$29.1 million/€29.3 million) over budget.

Another offer presented during the second round of the tendering process later that month was for PLN161.6 million (£30 million/£34 million/€34 million) when the ZIS was only willing to spend PLN65.2 million (£11.9 million/$13.7 million/€13.7 million).

Gazeta Krakowska also reports that ZIS confirmed earlier this month that no bids had been received to modernise the facades of the stands and install heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

"We will do everything to ensure that the money reserved for the investment is allocated to this task and the stadium is modernised," ZIS director Krzysztof Kowal told Gazeta Krakowska.

"First of all, we want to change the facade of the stadium, because the current one is energy-consuming.

"After the introduction of new solutions, it would be possible to reduce the maintenance costs of the facility, including heating charges.

"We have also planned to replace all installations, incl. related to smoke extraction and air conditioning.

"Unfortunately, we have to give up what could increase the comfort at the stadium, such as replacing seats or screens."

Kraków and the Małopolska region are due to host the European Games from June 21 to July 2 next year.