Former Olympic champion Kim returns on target at World Shooting Championships

Former Olympic gold medallist Kim Jang-mi edged out her rivals to claim the women's 25 metres pistol title at the World Shooting Championships in Cairo in Egypt.

The South Korean prevented Chen Yan sealing another gold for China in the dramatic closing moments of the final, scoring 32 in contrast to her opponent's total of 31.

Germany's Doreen Vennekamp took bronze after notching 22 points while Bulgaria's Antoaneta Kostadinova crashed out of the final having accumulated just eight points.

Kim, Chen, Kostadinova and Haniyeh Rostamyan of Iran all achieved quotas for Paris 2024 for their performances.

Vennekamp had already secured a spot from the European Championships.

In the other senior final, Ukrainian Serhiy Kulish won the men's 50m rifle three position gold medal.

Kulish, who won silver in the 10m air rifle event at Rio 2016, eased past Poland's Tomasz Bartnik 16-6.

Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg achieved bronze for finishing third in the ranking match.

The results meant Kulish and Bartnik acquired Paris 2024 quota places alongside Swapnil Kusale of India and Liu Yukun of China, who both finished below Hegg.

The Norwegian has already qualified for the Olympics due to his performance at the European Championships.

Indian pair Esha Singh and Samrat Rana claimed gold in the junior 10m air pistol mixed team competition.

Three senior finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow, including the men's team 50m rifle three positions, men's 25m rapid fire pistol and women's team 25m pistol.