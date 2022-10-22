Both the men's and women's competitions at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions event in Macao are set to conclude with all-Chinese finals.

Olympic silver medallist Fan Zhendong is scheduled to meet Wang Chuqin in the men's tournament, while Sun Yingsha is set to play Chen Xingtong for the women's crown at the Infinity Arena.

Fan first whitewashed Darko Jorgić of Slovenia 11-5, 11-5, 12-10 in the quarter-finals before edging Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-Ju 11-1, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6 in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Wang shocked Olympic champion Ma Long in the quarter-finals by besting his compatriot in a five-game thriller.

Wang claimed the first two games 11-7, 11-7 before Ma recovered to win the next two 11-9, 11-8.

In the pivotal fifth game, Wang triumphed 11-8 to progress to the final four.

Day 4 of #WTTMacao left us wanting so much more 🌟 #WTTChampions pic.twitter.com/KN7ye1PWKW — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) October 22, 2022

Here, he enjoyed a more comfortable experience, claiming a 15-13, 15-13, 12-10, 11-6 victory against Sweden's Truis Möregårdh.

Sun breezed through the women's quarter-finals and semi-finals, sweeping Cheng I-Chung of Chinese Taipei first before delivering the same blow to Jia Nun Yuan of France.

The Chinese athlete crushed Cheng 11-4, 11-8, 11-3 and then handed Nun Yuan an 11-7, 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 loss.

Also hunting the WTT Champions title is Chen, whose path included sealing an 11-6, 11-9, 11-4 win over compatriot Wang Yidi.

Japan's Mima Ito was next in Chen's firing line and she was no match for Chen, with the 25-year-old securing a 7-11, 11-5, 11-4, 13-11, 11-8 victory.

The men's and women's singles finals are scheduled to be held tomorrow.