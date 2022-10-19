The Greek Deputy Minister for Sport has promised "the safest and most well-organised Games ever" as an International Committee of Mediterranean Games (ICMG) inspection have hailed preparations being made for the 2023 Mediterranean Beach Games after a visit to Heraklion.

A multi-national ICMG group took the opportunity to visit the Kateros Beach Sports Centre which is to host many of the competitions at the Games.

"The facilities in Kateros are of the highest international standards and were created in a record-time," Greek Deputy Minister for Sport and Member of Parliament for Heraklion, Lefteris Avgenakis, said.

"We will continue to expand them so that in September 2023 they will be adequate enough to host the majority of the sports."

The resort successfully staged World Beach Handball Championships in June and Games organisers have also launched a 'One Year to Go' programme of test events.

"Many more will follow in 2023, so that the local community will be familiar with the exciting beach sports,"Avgenakis added.

The city of Patras on the Greek mainland hosted the 2019 Mediterranean Beach Games.

ICMG delegates were briefed at a two day seminar in Heraklion, Crete ©ICMG

"We will utilise the valuable experience we gained from the 2019 Games in Patras.

"We want to host the safest and most well-organised Games ever and be sure we will make it."

"In sports we use a phrase that goes, 'we are entering the home straight'," ICMG programme commission President Mohamed Zribi said.

"This is what I see happening with the progress of the preparations here in Heraklion.

"Both sides are willing to cooperate closely and we want to keep it that way, with your support and that of all the involved entities."

During a two-day programme at the Candia Maris Resort & Spa Crete, the ICMG delegation were also given briefings on events to be held at the Heraklion National Sports Centre and the Municipalities of Malevizi and Hersonissos.

"The progress of the work is at an advanced level, but this does not mean that we are complacent, we aim to organise the best Mediterranean Beach Games ever, the success of which will be unprecedented," Heraklion 2023 executive director Nikos Provias said.

The Games are scheduled to open on September 2 2023 and continue until September 9.