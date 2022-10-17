Buschkow accuses German Swimming Federation of firing him without notice and threatens legal action amid abuse scandal

National diving head coach Lutz Buschkow has claimed he was fired without notice by the German Swimming Federation (DSV) and has threatened legal action in what could be a decision linked to the abuse scandal.

Buschkow was initially suspended in August during the European Championships in Rome after two-time Olympic medallist Jan Hempel accused him of being aware of abuse from former coach Werner Langer, who died in 2001, in an ARD documentary entitled "Abused - Sexual Abuse in German Swimming".

Four-time Olympian Hempel, who took silver at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000, claimed that he was abused by Langer over a 14-year-old period, starting in 1982 when he was 11 years old.

The DSV claimed that files it had examined gave no indication that the diving coach was aware of Langer's abuse.

Buschkow denied being informed of the abuse to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The 65-year-old has now suggested he will launch a lawsuit against the DSV.

"The DSV Board of Directors terminated my employment without notice on October 14, 2022," Buschkow alleged, according to ARD.

Jan Hempel, right, accused Lutz Buschkow of being aware of abuse from Werner Langer ©Getty Images

"I will take employment law action against this extraordinary termination without notice together with my lawyer."

DSV confirmed to insidethegames that Buschkow has been dismissed but did not comment further due to "pending proceedings".

Buschkow worked for the DSV for 32 years, serving in various positions, beginning as a coach at a base in Berlin.

He trained the youth national team in 1997 and was later appointed to chief national trainer, succeeding Ursula Klinger who became sports director for diving, following the 2002 European Championships.

Buschkow served as competitive sports director of the DSV between 2008 and 2016 and continued to be the national head coach, meaning he held the duel roles for the Olympic Games in Beijing, London and Rio.

He stepped down as competitive sports director in 2016 and has worked solely as the head national diving coach since.

The DSV has been accused of firing without notice previously, with former sports director Thomas Kurschilgen suing the federation following his dismissal last year.