Daniela Moroz and Toni Vodisek won world titles in a new Olympic discipline at the Formula Kite World Championships in Cagliari.

American Moroz made no mistake in the women's medal series, winning the very first race to claim the gold medal.

Moroz carried two wins in the first-to-three finals series after dominating the competition up to that point.

France's Lauriane Nolot won the silver medal and Ellie Aldridge placed third.

The men's final series on the Sardinian seas was more tense, with Maximilian Maeder winning race one.

The Singaporean athlete was second after the gold fleet, so carried one race win forward to the final and was suddenly within a win of the title.

So too was Slovenia's Vodisek, the leader after the gold fleet, and he won race two to earn the gold medal.

France's Axel Mazella was third and compatriot Theo de Ramecourt, the defending champion, finished fourth.

Formula kite is due to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024.