A former President of the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) has been banned by FIFA for five years and fined more than $410,000 (£367,000/€421,500) after being found guilty of financial corruption.

Laureano González, who led the FVF between 2017 and 2020, was sanctioned by FIFA's Ethics Committee for misappropriation and misuse of the FVF and FIFA funds through a "fictitious invoicing scheme".

González's offences were linked to his position on a FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee tasked with running the FVF.

He is now barred from all football-related activity for the duration of the ban.

Four other members of the Normalisation Committee were also sanctioned.

The Venezuelan Football Federation is now led by Jorge Giménez, left, pictured with FIFA President Gianni Infantino ©Getty Images

Carlos Terán, a current member of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, received a two-year ban and a CHF10,000 (£8,900/$9,900/€10,200) fine for approving and accepting "undue pecuniary advantages in the form of additional monthly payments".

Bernardo Añor Guillamón, Luis Eduardo Fernández and Gilberto Velazco Ramírez were found guilty of approving and accepting undue pecuniary advantages in the form of additional monthly payments, and conflicts of interest among other charges.

One-year bans for all three were suspended for two-year probation periods, but they have been fined CHF10,000.

The FVF is now led by Jorge Giménez, who was elected President in May 2021.