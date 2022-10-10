Exclusive: Retired weightlifting star Koha hoping to return with new name and nationality

Rebeka Salsabil Ibrahim, who was a world junior champion and multiple European gold medallist when she competed for Latvia as Rebeka Koha, is hoping to return to the sport she left in 2020.

Salsabil Ibrahim announced her retirement 26 months ago, after the Tokyo Olympic Games had been postponed.

She married a Qatari international athlete who also won a junior world title, the discus thrower Moaaz Mohamed Ibrahim, and converted to Islam.

Salsabil Ibrahim gave birth to a daughter four months ago and has now decided "it’s the right time and place" for her to try and get back into shape and return to competition.

She would compete for Qatar, where she now lives, and although the 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships starting in Colombia in seven weeks' time comes too soon, the Qatar Cup in early January is a possible target for her.

"I’ve got a family now, I feel a confidence and I hope my training will go well and I can get into shape," Salsabil Ibrahim told insidethegames from her home.

"Yes, it’s a challenge having a baby and training but I have been thinking about weightlifting and this is just a recent decision.

Rebeka Salsabil Ibrahim married Moaaz Mohamed Ibrahim of Qatar and and converted to Islam ©Getty Images

"I don’t want to say too much and I don’t want to do something when I’m not ready, but hopefully the Qatar Cup is possible.

"I have kept in touch with weightlifting a little, and I checked the recent results."

She made her debut as Rebeka Koha aged 13, at the 2011 European Youth Championships, and won the continental youth title as a 15-year-old early in 2014.

European junior and senior titles, plus back-to-back IWF World Championships bronze medals and a fourth-place finish at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games would follow.

Rebeka competed at 53 kilograms, 58kg and 59kg, the weight at which she was trying to qualify for Tokyo before she retired.

Qatar won its first Olympic weightlifting gold medal in Tokyo when Meso Hassona took the 96kg by a wide margin.