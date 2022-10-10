Iga Świątek, the world number one women's tennis player, will donate her prize money from Sunday's final of the Agel Open in Ostrava to a Polish mental health organisation.

The 21-year-old Pole, who has already won three Grand Slam titles - the French Open in 2020 and 2022 and the US Open in 2022 - made the emotional vow during her on-court interview after a three-sets defeat by home player Barbora Krejcikova.

Świątek, who has been open about her work with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz since her breakthrough win at Roland Garros in 2020, first donated prize money to a mental health charity last year during the BNP Paribas Open in honour of World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated annually on October 10.

While Swiatek has yet to announce what charity will receive the contribution, she says she has a few in mind, and expanded upon her reasonings for doing so in her post-match press conference.

"I really wanted to play well here to have a big amount of money to donate ... and I'm pretty happy that I could do that," Swiatek said.

"I really want to spread awareness and let people know that they can use the help if they need it or help others if they have resources.

"I'm pretty happy to use my position that way."