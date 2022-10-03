Singapore to host FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup for next three years

Singapore will host the next three editions of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 Asia Cup.

The 2023, 2024 and 2025 events will all be in the city state, which also hosted this year's edition in July.

Next year's tournament has been moved forward in the calendar to between March 27 and April 2, meaning it will be the first major milestone of the 2023 3x3 season.

Competition will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub and the winners will earn a place in an Olympic qualifying tournament for Paris 2024.

"After such an exciting return to Singapore this year, we couldn't be happier to establish the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in the country long term," said FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis.

"This will allow us to build an even greater and more engaged community of fans in Singapore and solidify the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup as one of the highlights of the 3x3 season."

A record 51 teams competed at this year's event, from 29 countries.

Australia's men and China's women came out on top after five days of action.

Singapore hosted this year's tournament in July ©Getty Images

"Sport Singapore is excited to build on the success of the 2022 edition for the next three years, and we are committed to growing the local and regional interest in 3x3 together with FIBA," said Marcus Tan, the Sport Singapore group chief.

"This event at the Sports Hub next year promises to be a pulsating live and digital spectator experience.

"Watch out for it."

More than 4,000 fans watched this year's tournament in person, with organisers claiming it reached an estimated 35 million people through digital channels.

Five editions of the event have now been held since it debuted in Doha in 2013.

Ulaanbaatar hosted in 2017 before Shenzhen in 2018 and Changsha in 2019.

Australia have now won the men's title three times in a row, while the success for China's women was their first.