IOC President says Russians who do not support Ukraine war may be allowed back to international competition

Russian athletes who do not support the country's invasion of Ukraine may be allowed back into international competition, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has hinted - sparking an angry reaction from Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition, but Bach has now outlined a different approach in speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"It is not about necessarily having Russia back," said Bach, who was in Rome to visit the incoming Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

"It's about having athletes with a Russian passport who do not support the war back in competition.

"Here comes our dilemma - this war has not been started by the Russian athletes.

"But we saw that some governments did not want to respect anymore the autonomy of international sports.

"This is why we've had to take these protective measures to be at least still a little bit in the driving seat and not lose all autonomy.

"And this is why, on the other hand, we also have to see, and to study, to monitor, how and when we can come back to accomplish our mission to have everybody back again, under which format whatsoever."

His words drew an immediate response from Chernyshenko, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS.

IOC President Thomas Bach has spoken about "having athletes with a Russian passport who do not support the war back in competition" ©Getty Images

"Russian athletes are patriots and do not sell their homeland," Chernyshenko said.

"For several years our athletes have experienced the prejudiced attitude of international sports organizations, including the IOC, their removal from competitions has become the apogee.

"What have our opponents achieved?

"We have deprived world sport of objectivity, healthy competition and entertainment."

The TASS report added: "The Russian sports community met this proposal negatively, comparing it with betrayal and calling it coercion to violate the laws of Russia and the Olympic Charter."

Bach stressed that the current guidance on Russian athletes was still standing but added that the IOC also needed to think about the future.

Some qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympics have already taken place.

"There is no change in the recommendations... We are very grateful to the International Federations that they are following them," Bach added.

"The Olympic Movement has as a mission to contribute to peace, so we have to see how we can contribute to peace.

"I think our major contribution is to have the Olympic Games, and to have sport in general, as something that still unifies people and humanity."