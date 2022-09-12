European taekwondo champion Simone Alessio has insisted he is only out to win gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics following his struggles in Tokyo.

Alessio was one of two Italian taekwondo athletes alongside Vito Dell’Aquila to qualify for the 2020 edition last year.

Where Dell'Aquila triumphed in the men's under-58-kilogram event, Alessio fell excruciatingly short in the men's under-80kg class, losing in the quarter-finals to Egypt's Seif Eissa.

Speaking to insidethegames, Alessio explained that he did not have a fond recollection of Tokyo.

"I don't have good memories of Tokyo, just bad memories," the 22-year-old said.

"Yes, it was an Olympics and it was a good experience, but when I came I felt I was a level up.

"If there was a lesson about Tokyo, it was I lost.

"I don't want to do it again."

He added he does not want to return to Italy after Paris as a "loser".

Alessio's prospects have been strengthened through his performances since his Olympic disappointment.

Simone Alessio suffered disappointment at Tokyo 2020, losing in the quarter-finals to Vito Dell'Aquila ©Getty Images

The former under-74kg world champion secured a European title in Manchester as well as back-to-back World Taekwondo Grand Prix titles in Rome and Paris.

The Italian is flourishing in training and is translating his success into competition.

One aspect that Alessio refuses to undervalue is the importance of the crowd, a factor which he believes played a part in his struggles at the Olympics as spectators were barred due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In Tokyo, there weren't a lot of people," he said.

"I love people and I love fights with people.

"The Rome [Grand Prix], was the best because there were a lot of people for me.

Spectators were barred from attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to COVID-19 ©Getty Images

"I feel better and I feel like a football player.

"I want to take gold and go to the public.

"Tokyo was bad for this.

"It wasn't good.

"I hope in Paris there will be a lot of people."

The third leg of the Grand Prix series is due to be held in Manchester between October 21 and 23 before the competition’s final later in the year.

It has been scheduled to be held in Wuxi on December 12 and 13 but it is expected to be moved following the strict restrictions in China because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to commence on July 26 and conclude on August 11, with taekwondo competition scheduled between August 7 and 10.