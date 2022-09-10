Belgian Remco Evenepoel is just one stage away from becoming the victor of the 2022 Vuelta a España as Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz raced to the finish first on stage 20 in Puerto de Navacerrada.

Ineos Grenadiers' Carapaz, who won gold in the road race event at Tokyo 2020, fended off The Netherlands' Thymen Arensman to sprint to his third stage win of the Tour in 4 hours 41min 34sec.

Riders started the 175.5-kilometres long route in Moralzarzal with the racing coming down to the final 6.6km.

Despite Team DSM's Arensman being in hot pursuit, the Dutchman finished eight seconds after the mountain champion while Spain's Juan Ayuso secured the final podium position, following Carapaz by 13sec.

Evenepoel, 22, only needs to see out stage 21 tomorrow to be confirmed as the winner and seal his maiden Grand Tour title.

He finished 15 seconds behind Carapaz in sixth and two seconds off Spain's Enric Mas in fifth and Ayuso in third.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider has a lead of 2min 05sec over Movistar's Mas while UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso is a further three minutes off the Belgian.

No words to describe my feelings, it's a dream coming true!! 🙏🏼💭🔴🇪🇸



The entire team, my fiancé, my family... everyone who believed in me, THANK YOU!🐺❤️



Making history together! 👊🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/nB3K6hGNMt — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) September 10, 2022

"I don't know what's going through my head and my body right now, but it's amazing," Evenepoel told Eurosport.

"I felt stressed today, I didn't sleep well last night.

"I had to just follow and control [my rivals], believe in my power."

He continued: "I finally delivered.

"All the critics and the bad comments I received after last year, I think I answered with my pedals.

"I've been working so hard to come here in the best shape possible.

"To now win this Vuelta is just amazing."

The last stage of the Vuelta a España is scheduled to see athletes cycle from Las Rozas to Madrid across 100.5km.