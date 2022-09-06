FOC honours 1924 Olympic champion Katz with Olympic rings in Israel

A ceremony has been held at military cemetery Rehovot near Tel Aviv to place the Olympic rings above the last resting place of 1924 Finnish Olympic champion Elias Katz.

The ceremony was performed by Finnish International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Sari Essayah and Zvi Katz, a member of the family.

Olympic champions are traditionally honoured by the Finnish Olympic Committee (FOC) with this tribute on their passing.

Members of the family were joined by Michael Ziff, vice-president of the Maccabi World Union.

Katz had been a member of Finland’s 3,000 metres team which won gold at Paris 1924.

His team-mates were the legendary runners Paavo Nurmi and Ville Ritola.

Katz also won silver in the 3,000m steeplechase behind Ritola.

He was Finnish champion in 1923,1924 and 1926 and is considered to be the leading steeplechaser of his era.

Time to honor the memory and achievements of Elias Katz Finnish Olympic gold medalist and successful track and field athlete. The Olympic rings were finally attached to his gravestone in the presence of Katz family, MP @SariEssayah @maccabiworld #MakkabiHelsinki @FinIsrael 🇫🇮🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/nzjuOfox9l — Kirsikka Lehto-Asikainen (@klehtoa) July 21, 2022

Injury prevented Katz from competing at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam.

He had previously moved to Berlin, where he coached at the Bar Kochba Sports Club, the first Jewish sports club established in the country.

When the Nazis came to power, he emigrated to British Palestine.

Katz was killed by a sniper's bullet in 1947 whilst working as a film projectionist.

Finnish television are completing production on a documentary telling his story.

It is set to be screened next year.