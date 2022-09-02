Agricultural Bank of China signs strategic partnership with WTT China for 2022

World Table Tennis (WTT) has announced a partnership between Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) and WTT China.

The deal will see ABC support the Chengdu 2022 International Table Tennis Federation World Team Championships and other WTT events in the country.

Apart from being one of the largest financial providers in China with millions of customers, ABC is also committed to environmental sustainability and sports development, according to WTT.

With the current deal, both parties are hoping for more strategic partnerships to develop table tennis, one of the most-popular sports in the country.

"As a well-known brand in China with an excellent public reputation, the Agricultural Bank of China shares the same values as World Table Tennis and we are excited to welcome them as a new partner," Matt Pound, managing director of WTT, said.

"World Table Tennis is the highest level of table tennis, hosting top-level events across the globe.

Chengdu is set to be host the International Table Tennis Federation World Team Championships this year ©Getty Images

"We look forward to working with the Agricultural Bank of China over several events of the WTT Series.

"Together we will create sportsmanship and an energetic experience for our fans which will help develop both brands worldwide. Let's look forward to more exciting WTT matches in 2022."

China is one of the strongest table tennis nations in the world.

Recently, Chinese Table Tennis Association President and Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medallist Liu Guoliang was appointed as a Board member of WTT.

Chengdu is set to be host the World Team Table Tennis Championships from September 30 to October 9.