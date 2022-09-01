The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by cyclist Nairo Quintana after the Colombian was sanctioned by the International Cycling Union (UCI) for an in-competition drug infringement.

The Arkéa-Samsic rider tested positive for the banned tramadol when two blood samples taken on July 8 and 13 during the 2022 Tour de France were analysed.

He was disqualified from the tournament since, where he manged to finish sixth in the general classification.

The UCI banned the use of the substance in competitions across all disciplines and categories since March 1 2019 "to protect the riders’ health and safety in light of the side-effects of this substance".

A total of 120 dried blood samples were collected during the 2022 Tour de France.

"The CAS arbitration has commenced. There will be an exchange of written submissions while the Panel of arbitrators that will decide the matter is being appointed," a CAS statement read.

Nairo Quintana tested positive for the banned tramadol during the 2022 Tour de France ©Getty Images

"Once constituted, the Panel will issue procedural directions to the parties, including with respect to the holding of a hearing.

"At this time, it is not possible to indicate when the final decision will be announced."

Following the sanction, Quintana was left out of Arkéa–Samsic’s Vuelta a España squad despite renewing his contract.

Quintana has won the general classification of Vuelta in 2016 and has a Giro d'Italia title from 2014 to his name.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl is leading the general classification of the 2022 Vuelta a España after the 11th stage.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard won the 2022 Tour de France beating 2021 champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.