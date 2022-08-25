Norway and US to share ski jumping training and sponsors under new partnership

USA Nordic Sport and Norges Hopplandslaget, which oversees Norway's ski jumping team, have entered into a formal partnership which will see the two collaborate on sports science, sponsorship and training camps.

It is claimed that the partnership can advance ski jumping globally and it has been endorsed by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

Norges Hopplandslaget and USA Nordic Sport are to hold joint training camps in both countries under the terms of the deal.

The four-year deal also paves the way for seeking global sponsorship deals to support unified teams and the sharing of sports science resources.

An oversight committee is due to be established to monitor the cooperation.

"When it comes to the discipline of competitive ski jumping, our goal is to solidify Norway’s position as the most important ski jumping nation in the world," said Clas Brede Bråthen, Norway's national team leader who is due to serve in the same role for the combined team.

"Combining the resources of the US and Norway will help fulfill our intense desire to be a leader pushing the sport of ski jumping to the highest possible level worldwide."

Very excited for the next 4 years with @Norskijump🤝 We can't wait for what's ahead! #SkiJumping pic.twitter.com/CRCY3Rn72I — USA Nordic (@usanordic) August 24, 2022

Whereas Norwegian athletes have won more Olympic ski jumping medals and gold medals than any other country, the United States has won only one medal.

"Norwegian ski jumping has been recognised as one of the best in the world since the first world record in ski jumping was set in 1808, by Olaf Rye," USA Nordic Sport chair Tom Bickner added.

"Our organisations are partnering for athlete development, coaches' education, national team training, sport science and sponsorship efforts because it is the best way to transform the sport of ski jumping.

"Our mutual goal is to make our sport more relevant and exciting for young women and men around the world."