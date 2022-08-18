Russian shot putter Tarasova hit with two-year ban for use of prohibited substance

Russian shot putter Irina Tarasova, who competed at the London 2012 Olympic Games, has been given a two-year ban for using a prohibited substance.

The two-year ban, which was effective from July 9 2022, has been announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

All of Tarasova’s results between July 4 2012 and July 12 2016 have been disqualified, including her original placing of ninth in the women’s shot put at London 2012.

Tarasova's seventh-place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Moscow in 2013 has also been disqualified ©Getty Images

This period covers the gold medal won by Tarasova at the 2013 Summer Universiade in Kazan, and the World Athletics Championships in Moscow in the same year, where she placed seventh.

Tarasova has also been stripped of the gold and silver medals that she won at the 2015 and 2014 European Team Athletics Championships respectively.

The two gold medals that Tarasova won at the 2007 and 2011 Summer Universiades, in Bangkok and Shenzhen respectively, are not affected, as these came before the period of disqualification.