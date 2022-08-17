A stuntman who parachuted from a helicopter at the London 2012 Opening Ceremony dressed as the Queen has been jailed for 18 months after he was found guilty of pushing his girlfriend down the stairs.

Gary Connery had leapt from the helicopter as the conclusion to a filmed sequence featuring the Queen and actor Daniel Craig as secret agent James Bond.

The jump was timed to synchronise with the Queen's arrival in the Royal Box for the Opening Ceremony.

Connery was convicted of "grievous bodily harm without intent" last month after the court heard he had pushed his former girlfriend Tanya Brass during a dispute in October 2020.

An argument had developed about who should close the gate and switch off the light between the two.

The hearing was told Brass had sustained a "shattered" shoulder and a cut to the head after the incident.

"It is clear that you had an argument late at night," judge Nigel Daly said in passing sentence at Oxford Crown Court.

"You had both been drinking and it is clear that you lost your temper.

"However she was behaving, she did not deserve to be thrown downstairs.

"You show no remorse for what happened and you do not seem to accept any fault on your behalf.

"Throwing somebody down the stairs, as I am quite satisfied you did, can result in extremely serious injuries.

"In this case it resulted in injuries which were serious."

Gary Connery wore a dress identical to that worn by the Queen at the Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

The judge said he would not suspend the sentence as he saw "no realistic prospect of rehabilitation".

He imposed a restraining order preventing Connery from contacting the victim.

The jury had found Connery not guilty of a charge of "grievous bodily harm with intent".

Judge Daly noted that the domestic context of the incident was an "aggravating feature", as it left the victim feeling "vulnerable".

Brass had made a personal statement to the court through prosecuting counsel.

"I just want Gary to take responsibility for what he has done and how he has impacted my family," she said.

She told the court she felt "unsafe" returning to the house and had become "financially dependent" on her parents.

"The impact on every aspect of my life has been enormous."