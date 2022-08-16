Cricket Australia has launched a five-year strategic plan to boost the sport's growth which includes a goal of having it feature at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

The project has set 10 "strategic priorities" for now until 2027, with cricket's inclusion at Australia's first home Olympics in 32 years among them.

That aim is part of the "sustainable future" pillar which strives to ensure the financial prosperity of Australian cricket while creating a positive social impact and being a leader in the global game.

Cricket Australia's aim for Olympic inclusion mirrors that of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is lobbying for the sport to feature as soon as Los Angeles 2028.

"This plan comes at a critical time as we seek to ensure our national sport grows and continues to flourish," said Cricket Australia chair Lachlan Henderson.

"The new strategy is informed by the knowledge and passion of those invested in cricket's future and reflects our shared ambition."

The strategy also sets a target of doubling the number of children aged 5 to 12 registered to play cricket to 210,000 and quadrupling the number of girls registered in the age group to 60,000 - both over the next five years.

Getting fans back into stadiums has also been earmarked as a priority, with particular emphasis placed on the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's BBL, which now has a target annual attendance of 1.25 million people across both competitions, in a wider goal of an average of 2.4 million fans through the gates in summer.

Cricket Australia has launched a 10-point plan to grow the sport over the next five years ©Cricket Australia

The national governing body also wants to see a minimum of three ICC events won by each of Australia's men's and women's teams in the next five years.

"Cricket is rapidly evolving and, with that, so too are the ways cricket is played, watched and consumed," said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.

"This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan for how we can achieve bold, transformative change while also meeting our core responsibilities.

"This includes ensuring that cricket has a positive social impact, whether by providing more opportunities for women and girls, making the game more accessible to participants from culturally diverse backgrounds or taking the necessary steps to make the game environmentally sustainable."

Cricket has only featured at one edition of the Olympic Games, Paris 1900, where Britain won gold against a French Athletic Club Union team by 158 runs.

The sport was well-received when it featured at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a women's T20 tournament that was won by Australia.