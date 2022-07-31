England’s multiple Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty left without a medal in his comeback final after breaking his foot on a night when South Africa’s Chad Le Clos equalled the all-time record of 18 Commonwealth Games medals.

Double Olympic champion Emma McKeon made her own bit of history as victory in the women’s 200m freestyle earned her an 11th Games gold - making her the most decorated Australian swimmer at the Games - on an evening that ended with an Australian world record of 7min 39.29sec in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

Peaty, 27, was rapturously received by a full arena as he prepared for his first big test since missing this year's World Championships with a broken foot, but he suffered his first defeat since the 2018 Gold Coast Games 50m breaststroke final as he finished fourth in his signature event of the men's 100m breast-stroke.

England's James Wilby takes in an unexpected win in the men's 100m breaststroke, where Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty finished fourth ©Getty Images

The Olympic champion and world record holder looked set for a winning return as the field turned for home, but over the final 25 metres his lead was lost as three rivals came past him, with gold going to disbelieving England team-mate James Wilby in 59.25sec.

Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook, who had already won Commonwealth 200m breaststroke gold, added silver in 59.52, with bronze going to his team-mate Sam Williamson in 59.82.

Peaty faded to fourth in 59.86, almost three seconds off his world record.

Looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Games earlier this week, he described his involvement here as "the re-build."

"Yeah, when it comes down to the race sometimes it doesn't go to plan," Peaty told BBC Sport.

"I was hurting from the 50m but you know that’s a lack of training, lack of racing… it is what it is. I can't overthink it.

"I’m a fighter and sometimes you have got to have these moments to keep fighting.

"Always learning. This is a huge moment for me really because I'm at a part in my career where you choose to go on or keep at it or whatever… I know this is probably my last Commonwealth Games so it’s great.

"Wilby had a great race.

"I was a lot slower than yesterday, it was just a bad race."

Silver in the men's 200m butterfly final earned South Africa's Chad Le Clos an 18th Commonwealth medal - equalling the record ©Getty Images

Asked if competing at Paris 2024 was still the plan? "Yeah of course.

"The next two years are going to be huge - how we attack that now, I don’t know.

"Because I haven’t done two winter blocks in a long time so it’s back to the drawing board and back to training."

Wilby commented: "It’s about taking your opportunities and racing the best race you can on the night.

"I'm so happy with that, so thrilled.

"I’m sure he’ll be kicking me in the arse later in the swimming calendar."

Le Clos was caught in the final 20 metres of his men’s 200m butterfly final by New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt, who clocked 1:55.60 to the 30-year-old’s 1:55.89 which earned a silver that brought his total of Commonwealth medals to 18 - thus equalling the mark set by shooters Mick Gault of England and Phil Adams of Australia.

"I’m gutted not to have won, I’ll be honest," Le Clos said.

Huge roars from the home crowd were drawn as England's Alice Tai, in lane one, came from behind to overhaul New Zealand's Tupou Neiufi to earn gold in the women's 100m backstroke S8 final in 1:13.64.

Reflecting on her victory Tai - who had her right leg amputated below the knee in January this year because of increasing pain in the clubfoot with which she was born - described it as "a bit surreal."

She added: "I started last season with surgery.

"I had to pull out of Tokyo [2020 Paralympic Games] and had an amputation in January.

"I’ve been learning to walk this year and then getting back in the pool was a just a bit of fun - I missed swimming.

England's Alice Tai won gold in the women's 100m backstroke S8 final having had her right leg amputated below the knee earlier this year ©Getty Images

"I can’t even believe that I’m in Team England.

"There was a time when me and my coaches were like, 'It’s not even worth trying as I’m not gonna make it.'"

In the final event of the evening, gold in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay went to Australia in a world record after being brought home by double Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, who has already won the women's 200m freestyle title in this pool in a Games record.

McKeon clocked a superb 23.99sec to win from fellow Australians Meg Harris and Shayna Jack, who clocked 24.32 and 24.36 respectively.

Australia's Olympic champion and world record holder in the women's 100m breaststroke, Kaylee McKeown, was given a swim for her money by Canada's Kylie Masse, but edged in front over the final half to win in a Games record of 58.60sec.

Masse, who set the previous Games record of 58.63 in winning on the Gold Coast in 2018, took silver in 58.73, with bronze going to Medi Harris of Wales in 59.62.

South Africa's Olympic champion and world record holder in the women's 200m breaststroke, Tatjana Schoenmaker, secures Commonwealth gold at her signature event with a dominant display, finishing in 2:21.92.

Joshua Willmer earned gold for New Zealand as he won the men's 100m breaststroke SB8 final in 1:14.12 from Australians Timothy Hodge and Blake Cochrane, who clocked 1:14.19 and 1:18.97 respectively.