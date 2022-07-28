Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who moved to Birmingham after being shot in the head by the Taliban, claimed that the athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games here was a reminder that "every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams."

Malala, who was named the 2014 Peace Prize laureate aged 17, gave a moving speech during the Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium where she underlined the opportunities Birmingham had given her and her family.

The Pakistani advocate for female education was flown to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where she underwent surgery to repair her skull after being shot in the head by a Taliban assassin while on a bus in October 2012.

Weeks after the attempted murder, a group of 50 leading Muslim clerics in Pakistan issued a fatwa against those who tried to kill her.

The Pakistani Taliban were internationally denounced by Governments, human rights organisations and feminist groups.

Malala made Birmingham her home, attending Edgbaston High School where she secured a place at Oxford University to study philosophy, politics and economics.

The 25-year-old lives in Birmingham and has welcomed the staging of the Commonwealth Games that were opened this evening and are due to run until August 8.

Malala hailed the athletes that were competing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"When I first came to this city, I had never heard its name but I would come to understand it through the doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital," said Malala when addressing the crowd during the Opening Ceremony.

"Through the teachers who inspired me at school, helped my mother to learn English and taught my little brothers to drive.

"To the library of Birmingham, through the friends I have made, from my best friend Ellen, a life-long Brummy - to the families that have come here from Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Pakistan and beyond.

"Tonight teams from 72 countries and territories join the people of Birmingham to celebrate friendship across borders.

"The young athletes who will compete over the next few weeks represent millions of girls and boys across the Commonwealth - our shared hope for the future.

"A future where every child can go to school, where women are free to participate in society, where families can live in peace and in dignity.

"Over the next two weeks when we watch the incredible athletes of the Commonwealth Games, remember that every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams.

"And now, it is my honour to say welcome to Birmingham."