London 2012 can look back and say it staged the Olympic Games "exceptionally well", the Princess Royal said during a special reception to mark the 10th anniversary of the Opening Ceremony here tonight.

The event was attended by several key figures in the successful hosting of the Games, including former British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman Sir Craig Reedie and Sir Hugh Robertson, the then Sports Minister.

Sir Hugh is now head of the BOA having succeeded Sebastian Coe, the chairman of London 2012.

The anniversary has been marked by critics claiming that London 2012 failed to deliver many of the goals that it promised, including increasing grassroots participation in sport and helping provide more opportunities for local citizens.

The Princess Royal praised everyone who had helped make London 2012 so successful during a speech at the Guildhall ©ITG

"Legacy comes in different forms," the Princess, a member of the International Olympic Committee, told the audience.

"Those who saw the Stratford site before they begun working on it will know what a legacy that has left.

"The is the legacy of showing people what we can achieve with these big projects if you pull together is immense.

"It is an honour, privilege and big responsibility to stage an Olympic Games.

"It is not easy to do well.

"I think we can look back after 10 years and say that London did it exceptionally well.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to everybody who made it possible.”

Ten years ago today, London 2012 opened its doors to the world for a glorious summer of sport 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/sAqfiXau0e — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 27, 2022

Sir David Wootton, who was the Lord Mayor of London during the Games, remembered the impact the event had on the British capital.

"It was the most profound global moment for our city," he said.

"It was a moment the whole world was looking at London."

A notable absentee was tonight’s reception was Coe, who is currently travelling to Colombia from the United States to attend the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali in his capacity as President of World Athletics.