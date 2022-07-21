Djokovic unlikely to play in US Open because of vaccination status

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing in the US Open has suffered a blow after the Grand Slam organisers claimed that they would "respect" the United States Government rules for unvaccinated players.

Non-citizens of the United States will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country.

The three-time US Open champion has been included in the entry list but that is just a formality.

The Serb recently won the Wimbledon after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the final, making it his 21st Grand Slam trophy, one short of Spaniard Rafael Nadal’s 22 in men’s singles.

The 35-year-old was deported from the Australian Open early in the season because he was not vaccinated.

Novak Djokovic claimed his fourth Wimbledon title in a row after beating Nick Kyrgios of Australia ©Getty Images

The US Open, which does not have its own vaccination rules, is scheduled to take place in New York from August 29 to September 11.

"Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event," a statement from the tournament read.

"The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens."

Recently, a petition is being circulated demanding Djokovic be allowed to participate in the Grand Slam at the Flushing Meadows.

Around 12,000 people have signed the online petition already.