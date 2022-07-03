Guy Koller, President of the French Weightlifting Federation, has died while attending the Mediterranean Games in Oran, the French National Olympic Committee (CNOSF) has announced.

Koller, 65, from Alsace, was found dead in his hotel room in the Algerian city this morning.

Only last week the French Weightlifting Federation (FFHM) announced that Koller had been appointed a permanent guest of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Executive Board until 2024.

That appointment was made because of Koller’s position as the most senior weightlifting administrator in the host nation for the next Olympic Games, Paris 2024, FFHM said.

Koller, elected last year with 77 per cent of the votes, was seven times national champion as a super-heavyweight between 1978 and 1984.

The runner-up in the elections, held in April 2021, was Bruno Girard, who sits on the FFHM Board.

More follows