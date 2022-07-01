A new logo and format have been set for the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s (WBSC) first-ever international esports tournament.

The event, called the WBSC Virtual Cup, is scheduled to be held across four countries in September before South Korea is expected to host the finals in November.

It is set to see baseball and softball fans pair-up and use Newdin Contents’ 'Strikezon' technology at venues around the world as their virtual field-of-play.

The tournament is due to feature an opening round and a super round before players compete in the world finals.

All baseball and softball fans are invited to enter the first round with the top teams from each location-based division going through to the super round.

Division champions will then advance to the world finals along with wild card picks to battle it out for the first WBSC Virtual Cup title and prize money.

The WBSC said it planned to announce the full tournament schedule and regulations this month.

A multi-year partnership was struck in January between the WBSC and Newdin Contents to create the official logo and tournament format.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari believes his organisation is "dynamic, innovative and forward thinking" as it prepares to launch the WBSC Virtual Cup ©WBSC

"The WBSC Virtual World Cup event and logo is a genuine representation of our organisation today - dynamic, innovative and forward thinking - and can further inspire the baseball and softball community to come together on a new platform in a different format," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

"We enter the virtual world with a project that is fully in line with the WBSC strategic goal about growing our sport and making it relevant in people’s lives and communities.

"I want to thank Newdin Contents' leadership for sharing our common vision and look forward to this event being the start of a long-standing, mutually beneficial partnership."

Newdin Contents, based in South Korea is the owner of Strikezon, a screen baseball product which has been installed in 130 locations across the Asian nation and internationally.

"We are happy to hold the Virtual Cup with WBSC based on Strikezon's technology," said Hong Jin-pyo, chief executive of Newdin Contents.

"We hope that people around the world will fully experience the exciting joy of screen baseball through this tournament."

Esports was approved as a WBSC discipline in December 2020, and baseball featured in the inaugural Olympic Virtual Series in May and June last year.