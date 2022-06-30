Football Club Barcelona's away kit for the 2022-23 season have been designed as a tribute to the 1992 Olympic Games held in the city with the theme 'The Flame Lives On'.

The shirt, shorts and socks are principally in gold as a tribute to an Olympic gold medal, with sleeves and socks trimmed with hoops in the colours of the five Olympic rings.

The kits have been made from 100% recycled polyester fabric, produced from recycled plastic bottles.

"This symbolises all the values that go into winning an Olympic gold medal, such as tenacity, ambition, effort and the constant quest for self-improvement, and also how gold medal winning athletes set the standard for others to aspire to," a club statement said.

"The way that the Olympic spirit that drove the city of Barcelona into a new era is still burning and a part of the everyday lives of men and women in the Catalan capital."

The 1992 Olympic football tournament is fondly remembered by Barcelona fans, with former star players Pep Guardiola and Albert Ferrer winning gold in the Olympic final played at the Nou Camp stadium.

The club say the use of gold is is also a tribute to the Barcelona women’s team which achieved the domestic treble and also set attendance records at the Nou Camp in successive matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The club shirt features sponsor Spotify on the front and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on the back.

Barcelona have worn various shades of yellow as a change strip before, notably in the mid seventies when the Dutch great Johan Cruyff was a player at the club.

They also wore a deeper orange shade when they lifted the men's European Cup, a forerunner of the Champions League for the first time, coincidentally also in 1992.

Boxer Manny Pacquiao was presented with the new shirt on his visit to the Nou Camp this week.

Online advertising material for the new shirt includes images of legendary players including Lionel Messi, as they would have looked wearing the strip.

An image of what appears to be an Olympic gold medal can also be seen.

With some of these elements part of the Olympic intellectual property, it remains to be seen if the Catalan club have taken permission to use them.

The International Olympic Committee have been approached for a comment on the same.

In 2023-24, Barcelona are set to play at the Montjuich Olympic stadium, now known as the Estadi Lluis Companys, whilst building work to enlarge and modernise the Nou Camp is carried out.