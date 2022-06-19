Ghanaian flyweight boxer Theophilus Allotey's omission from the country's Birmingham 2022 squad has been widely criticised ©Getty Images

Outcry has erupted among Ghanaian boxing fans who are protesting Theophilus Allotey's omission from the country's delegation heading to the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Former world champion Joseph Agbeko is one of the most vocal figures expressing his concerns with the selection committee as he regards the flyweight boxer as a "young, skilful, talented and eager to go for a medal for Ghana," as reported by News Ghana.

Agbeko has met with the Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah and several Executive Board members asking why Allotey has been dropped seeing as he is the country's highest-ranked fighter in his weight category and has reportedly beaten all other contenders.

Allotey won gold at the 2022 Individual Championships held at the Accra Sports Stadium and Bukom Boxing Arena in the Ghanaian capital.

Theophilus Allotey has been left out of Ghana's Birmingham 2022 squad despite winning gold at the selection event held at Bukom Boxing Arena, pictured, and Accra Sports Stadium ©Getty Images
The event doubled up as a selection event for the boxing team set to travel to Birmingham 2022.

Isaac Duah, welfare officer for Ghana's delegation has advised the Ghana Boxing Federation to "do the right things to bring peace, love and unity to the team and country."

Nunoo Mensah did not give any assurances that Allotey would be called up but "hoped that the Black Bombers' officials will select the best boxers to represent the nation."

Boxing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is set to take place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) with men's and women's tournaments scheduled to run from July 29 to August 7.

According to the Games' organisers, a state-of-the-art training venue is being created within the NEC, "providing athletes with elite boxing rings, training equipment and recovery areas."