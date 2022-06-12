South Korean fighters had another productive day and shaded China on total medals won as the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge drew to a close in Muju.

With two more gold medals, a silver and a bronze, the South Korean team took their overall haul 11, one more than China.

In the women’s under-49kg, Lee Ye-ji of South Korea defeated China’s Guo Qing 2-0 in the final to claim gold at the Taekwondowon complex.

Chinese Taipei’s Jhuang Tien-yu earned her nation a second podium finish after overcoming Saffron Tambyrajah of Australia 2-1 to win bronze.

The women’s over-67kg saw Xu Lei’s put in a commanding performance to beat fellow Chinese athlete Wang Huan 2-0 in the final.

China were denied a clean sweep of the podium in the event by Kim Hyo-jung of South Korea, who dispatched Xiao Shunan 2-0 in the bronze-medal match.

Seo Geon-woo gave South Korea a fourth gold of the inaugural Grand Prix Challenge by besting his countryman Hawn Nam-goong 2-1 in the men’s under-80kg final.

The bronze-medal match was won 2-1 by China’s Zhang Kai, winning a tight affair with Athi Sararat of Thailand.

The day's six finalists, all fighters below number 70 in taekwondo's Olympic rankings, also guaranteed themselves places at the at the Manchester World Taekwondo Grand Prix later this year, as World Taekwondo looks to give up-and-coming fighters elite-level exposure through this new event.

Chinese Taipei and Thailand were the other nations to win medals at the competition, alongside the dominant hosts South Korea and China.

For many of the athletes, attention will now turn to the Kimunyong Memorial International Open Taekwondo Championships, which are due to be held from June 15 to 17, also in Muju.