A new survey has said the sports sponsorship industry is becoming more focused on partnerships with a purpose since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Over 600 leaders in sponsorship and marketing were invited to take part in the survey by Partner on Purpose, a new consultancy aimed at helping brands with sponsors.

Loughborough University, Loughborough College and Loughborough Sport assisted with the survey.

Of those questioned, 93 per cent agreed that the pandemic has had a profound impact on sponsorship trends; and 75 per cent agreed that the pandemic has created more opportunities.

A total of 70 per cent believe the pandemic had already changed the nature of partnerships between sponsors and sports organisations.

More than half of respondents stated that corporate social responsibility has become more important since the initial outbreak in March 2020 and 80 per cent believe that it will increase in future.

COVID-19 has been determined as a factor towards more purposeful partnerships ©Getty Images

"The results of this survey show that there is an overwhelming belief within the sports sponsorship industry that partnerships are expected to be more engaging, more community-centric and more focused on positive change," said Partner on Purpose chair Jon Tibbs.

"This trend has only been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical events have reinforced the need for the industry to be responsive, flexible and adaptive.

"Consumers want, and increasingly expect, brands to engage in more purposeful and meaningful partnerships.

"Partner on Purpose will help brands meet the demands of their consumers while also contributing to shaping a more harmonious society."

Partner on Purpose was created by JTA, an internal sports communications and consultancy organisation.