Brazil and Czech Republic finished top of the pile after a week in Banja Luka in the men's and women's categories at the World Rafting Championships, with wins in three of the four categories.

One of Brazil's victories came in the men's downriver event, finishing in a time of 53min 50.11sec, seven seconds in front of Japan.

Croatia took the bronze medal 33 seconds adrift, pipping Argentina to the final spot on the podium.

Czech Republic matched this in the women's equivalent, claiming gold by 36 seconds in a time of 57:33.11.

Japan and the United States were within a minute of the winners to take silver and bronze.

Both teams claimed victories in the head-to-head competition too.

Brazil defeated Japan in the men's final, as hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina won against Argentina in the bronze medal match.

Czech Republic also won against Japan in the women's final.

Australia claimed bronze by beating Slovakia.

Brazil claimed three of the four men's titles ©IRF

Japan would take a victory in the men's slalom, stopping Brazil from a clean sweep in a time of 186.23sec.

Brazil were just 1.57 seconds behind, while Argentina were the bronze medallists 24.52 seconds adrift of the Japanese.

Czech Republic's third win came in the women's slalom at Vrbas River, dominantly claiming gold by more than a minute in a time of 275.12sec.

Australia finished 67.45 behind and the US completed the podium more than 100 seconds adrift.

Brazil's third gold came in the men's sprint, crossing the line in 71.04sec, just 1.2 seconds in front of Croatia.

Argentina were within two seconds as well for the bronze.

Finally, the US took the women's sprint title in a time of 79.08, 1.9 seconds in front of Japan.

Australia and Argentina shared the bronze medal, with both teams finishing 3.55 seconds behind the Americans.

Czech Republic could only place fifth.