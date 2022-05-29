The Netherlands' Lorena Wiebes has defended her RideLondon Classique title in formidable style after claiming her third successive stage win in the 2022 event with a time of 2hr 1min 1sec.

The Team DSM rider finished ahead of Italian Elisa Balsamo and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium to ensure both overall victory in the general classification and the sprints jersey which cements her status as one of the world's best sprinters.

The decisive stage began and ended at Victoria Embankment in the British capital over 85.3 kilometres.

"As expected, it was a really fast circuit," said Wiebes.

"There was a lot going on, but the team kept me safe.

"I was always protected by the girls, they did an amazing job today.

"We really showed ourselves as a team, especially in the lead out with Charlotte bringing me to the front and speeding up in the last 500 metres.

3 FROM 3! 🤯 🏆@lorenawiebes wins the third and final stage of the 2022 RideLondon Classique, sealing the overall win in an emphatic fashion. @TeamDSM #RideLondon | #RideLondonClassique pic.twitter.com/M9jL4z7CG7 — RideLondon (@RideLondon) May 29, 2022

"This was really a team effort, without the team, it wouldn’t be possible."

While world champion Balsamo regained her place in the main group after falling back early on and fought back impressively, her compatriot Vittoria Guazzini did not fare so well.

Guazzini, who was leading in the best young rider classification, was unable to shake off injuries that she sustained from a crash at the beginning of yesterday's stage.

Home favourite Anna Henderson of Team Jumbo-Visma confirmed her Queen of the Mountains status on completing the circuit following her efforts over the first two stages.

The result means that Kopecky has taken the International Cycling Union (UCI) Women's WorldTour leader's jersey back from Dutchwoman Demi Vollering.

The next UCI Women's WorldTour event is set to take place in Britain once again with The Women's Tour scheduled for June 6 to 11.