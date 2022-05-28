Organisers of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have been told that they have "largely ignored" the city's diverse communities, in a report published by the Birmingham Race Impact Group (BRIG) which warned that the problem could become "one of the more undesirable legacies of the Commonwealth Games."

The report comes after concerns were raised last year that not enough was being done to engage with diverse groups within the community,

"It would appear that the Organising Committee has been preoccupied more with its internal delivery structures than with winning the trust, confidence and support of Birmingham’s ethnically diverse communities," the report stated.

It noted that when Birmingham was awarded the Games in 2017, the bid had "leveraged Birmingham’s diversity as a positive factor in its pitch."

In 2020, a letter signed by 51 community members had complained about the lack of diversity on Birmingham 2022’s Board of Directors.

The BRIG report says that attempts to rectify the situation "make dismal reading."

"The lack of evidence of meaningful progress, despite their later proposals for improvement, led BRIG to conclude that the questions raised by BRIG and the communities of Birmingham remained unanswered and unresolved," the report said.

We just wanted to give a massive thank you to everyone for turning up, engaging and being a part of the first ever Birmingham Race Impact Summit 2022. And a massive thank you to our speakers for being so insightful and leaving us all with so much to think about🙌🏽 #BRIGSummit2022 pic.twitter.com/yLCj3dJg3c — Birmingham Race Impact Group (@WeAreBRIG) May 26, 2022

Some groups said they had not been made aware of meetings.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street insisted there was "a shared endeavour" to ensure a long term benefit from the Games.

The report, which runs to 72 pages, has also called for action from the Commonwealth Games Federation.

"The commitment on inclusion and equality needs to be evidenced by the CGF to demonstrate how it stands out from the rest and illustrate that the statement has teeth beyond the words," the report added.

The report also called for a formal apology from Birmingham 2022 and chief creative officer Martin Green after he suggested "there is some truth in it in the sense we still do not have enough large ethnically led organised creative organisations in the city."

The Games are scheduled to open in exactly two months time on July 28.

insidethegames has contacted Birmingham 2022 for a comment on the report.