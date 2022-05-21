New cycling facilities at Cannock Chase open for Birmingham 2022

Cannock Chase Forest's new cycling trails and facilities have opened, two months before the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

At the official opening - undertaken by Forestry Commission chair Sir William Worsley - "Perry's Trail" was showcased, sharing its name with the Birmingham 2022 mascot, Perry the Bull.

That will be part of the course for the mountain bike competition for the Games.

Forestry England held the event, inviting guests such as Lord Lieutenant for Staffordshire, Ian Dudson, and Commonwealth Games Minister, Nigel Huddleston, as well as local Members of Parliament Amanda Milling and Theo Clarke.

"It was fantastic to show all our partners today the impressive and hugely beneficial development of the cycling facilities at Cannock Chase Forest," said Sir William.

"It is clear the new cycling centre really benefits the local community, by encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle whilst also connecting people with the fantastic forest environment."

Funding for this project came from Sport England, British Cycling and local councils.

The trail includes a play section for younger cyclists, who are being targeted for the next generation of mountain bikers.

Birmingham is set to be the third British city to host the Commonwealth Games in the 21st century after Manchester and Glasgow ©Getty Images

Children from Burton Manor School were invited to the event and received coaching from British Cycling staff.

A coach from British Cycling will be based at Cannock Chase Forest until 2023 as part of the project to encourage and develop participation in cycling.

Mountain biking is scheduled to take place on August 3 during the Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to run from July 28 until August 8.