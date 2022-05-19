The runway in Tuvalu is used for sport ©Getty Images

Tuvalu's Commonwealth Games team have been training on an airport runway in preparation for Birmingham 2022.

Only one flight currently arrives in the tiny Pacific nation per fortnight, and the airport is the biggest open space on the main island of Funafuti.

The ring-shaped coral atoll, which is in severe danger due to rising sea levels, is just 20 metres across at its narrowest point.

"At the moment we are using our runway," said Tuvalu's Chef de Mission Tala Simeti.

"It's the biggest open space we have on the mainland, so we are using that for outdoor games.

"We have quite a long runway and every afternoon it's overcrowded with people doing all sorts of sports."

Tuvalu's main island Funafuti is just 20 metres across at its narrowest point ©Getty Images
Tuvalu's main island Funafuti is just 20 metres across at its narrowest point ©Getty Images

Tuvalu is due to send six athletes to Birmingham 2022 in beach volleyball, boxing and athletics.

The country is on the frontline of the climate change crisis, with scientists warning that it could eventually be completely submerged.

"You speak to some people and you can see fear in them," said Simeti.

"Maybe they are not fearing for themselves, maybe they are fearing for the future, their children and their grandchildren."

For the full interview with Simeti, click here.