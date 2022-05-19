Men's champions Australia are due to get wheelchair basketball's Asia Oceania Championships underway tomorrow when they face Iran.

Eleven men's sides and four women's teams are set to compete in Phuket.

There has been a late change of venue on the Thai island, with Sports Complex PSU Phuket now set to stage the competition.

South Korea and Japan are due to meet in the opening day's other match, which is also in the men's tournament.

The women's - comprising a double round-robin - begins on Saturday (May 21).

Reigning champions China withdrew owing to COVID-19 issues, as did Chinese Taipei, Indonesia and India.

Australia, Japan, Thailand and Iran are contesting the women's tournament.

Those four plus Malaysia, South Korea, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and the Philippines make up the men's line-up.

As well as regional bragging rights, places at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships in the UAE are also on offer at the event.

The women's competition is scheduled to wrap up on May 27, with a men's final timetabled for May 28.